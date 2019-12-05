About this show

Young Dick Whittington is a simple boy with a simple dream, to travel to the Great Big City where - he is reliably informed - the streets are paved with gold. But waiting for Dick a is an adventure beyond his wildest dreams as he and his remarkable cat encounter the villainous King Rat, whose evil rat army is holding the city to ransom.

Join us this Christmas for an epic battle of good versus evil, villainy versus honesty, and cat versus rat, as Dick discovers that sometimes it only takes one person (and one cat) to make all the difference!