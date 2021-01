About this show

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the fantastic Rose Royce, now reunited with their original vocalist, Gwen Dickey. Following their massive success in the 1970s, Gwen Dickey left the band in 1980 to pursue a solo career. They are now back together, singing all their hits, including Car Wash, I Wanna Get Next to You, I'm Going Down, Do Your Dance, Ooh Boy, and Wishing on a Star - and we are delighted to host them at The Central Theatre.