Nostalgic, uplifting and perfect for now, Malory Towers is a musical of high jinks, high drama and high spirits, based on the novels by Enid Blyton.

Darrell Rivers is starting school with an eager mind and a fierce heart. Unfortunately, she also has a quick temper!

Can she learn to tolerate the infuriating Gwendoline Lacey, or value the kind-hearted Sally Hope? Can she save the school play and rescue terrified Mary-Lou from the grip of a raging storm?

If she can do these things anywhere, she will do them at Malory Towers!

Adapted and directed by Emma Rice (Wise Children, Kneehigh’s Tristan & Yseult and Brief Encounter), this is a show for children and all of us grown-up children who still dream of midnight feasts and pillow fights.

David Pugh presents a Wise Children production.