After being discovered by Dermot O'Leary, Jake has been winning some influential supporters, including the likes of Emily Eavis, Bob Harris and Baylen Leonard. Jake's warm harmony-drenched songs have been increasingly featured on Radio 2, playlists around the country and both Chris Country and Country Hits Radio. Freewheeling is Jake's latest single and promises to further cement him as the nation's favourite new UK male country artist.

With the nation's ever-increasing embracing of music with a country vibe, there's surely no better sound for radio than Jake Morrell's joyous Freewheeling. It's already been picked up on Spotify's ‘Nearly Nashville' playlist.