Jump aboard a high flying magical carpet headed for Old Peking and make tickets for this year’s spectacular Milton Keynes pantomime one of your three wishes!

Starring comedy legend Joe Pasquale as Wishee Washee, West End and television leading man Lee Mead as Aladdin, sensational panto Dame David Robbins and musical theatre rising star Tegan Bannister, this spectacular adventure features a beautiful love story, a wish-granting genie, a lamp packed full of spectacular family entertainment and a fabulous cast and orchestra.

You won’t want to miss this magic carpet ride! Fly to the Box Office and book your tickets today!