About this show

They dominated the charts for nearly ten years! They enjoyed nine number one records in the UK! They became Sweden's biggest export earners outselling Volvo cars! Sweden's international music phenomenon: Abba - Agnetha, Bjorn, Benny and Anni Frid - became global superstars of the 70's with their unique pop anthems. From their 1974 Eurovision triumph to an unbroken string of hits around the world their music has enjoyed unparalleled acclaim. Now you can experience Abba mania with this special live tribute concert. Enjoy all of your favourite classics Take A Chance On Me, Voulez Vous, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, The Winner Takes It All, join in the party and have the time of your life.