About this show

After 50 years of playing folk music in a contemporary, electric band format Steeleye Span is on the road again and bringing their eclectic sound to a venue near you.

Formed in 1969, Steeleye Span are a British pioneer of folk-rock. When you come to a Steeleye Span show you can expect to hear many of the familiar classics next to gems both old and new, all delivered with a burning passion and unrivalled experience.