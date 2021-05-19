About this show

This delightful trip down Memory Lane is especially produced to help you forget all you're worries and celebrate happier days with over 60 of your all time favourite songs from the 40's 50's & 60's along with best loved sing a longs, ever popular show tunes, and a heartwarming tribute to our wonderful NHS. All mixed with stunning costumes, amazing voices and finishing with our very own signature flag waving finale singing the Songs That Won The War and paying tribute to the veterans of our beloved Armed Forces. This show will fill your heart with treasured memories of happier times and is guaranteed to send you home with a smile on your face, a song on your lips and a glow in your heart, as we all join together.