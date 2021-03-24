About this show

This is music rooted in folk, but encompasses elements of psychedelia, alternative rock, and electronic textures and sensibilities.

This Is the Kit, the alias of Kate Stables and musical comrades Rozi Plain, Jamie Whitby Coles, Neil Smith and an ever evolving cast of musicians, will play their biggest headline show to date at the Royal Albert Hall as part of the Albert Sessions. With four albums to date, Stables is regarded as one of the most exciting voices in contemporary folk and critically lauded for her rich vocals and instrumentals combining arrangements of banjo with gentle percussion, brass and guitar to form dreamy psychedelic melodies.