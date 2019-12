About this show

The band formed in 2010 as Brilliant Disguise, with musicians from Glasgow, Lanarkshire and Edinburgh, and after an intense rehearsal period, they launched their career in February 2011 with a low-key debut at Glasgow's Islay Inn, where they were exceptionally well received. Further gigs followed in The Bongo Club, Edinburgh, Inverness Ironworks, Barrowlands 2, Dunfermline, East Kilbride and Dundee Doghouse.