About this show

'The Pirates of Penzance (or the Slave of Duty)' is probably the most humorous of the Gilbert and Sullivan operettas, with tuneful melodies and well known songs, Poor Wandering One, I Am The Very Model of a Modern Major General, The Sergeant of Police and Policeman's Chorus.

This will be a family night out that you'll never forget. You might want to dress up for the occasion. Prizes for the best dressed pirates and prizes for the best dressed car. The story opens with an unfortunate case of mishearing.This results in a dramatic change of direction for Frederic who sets on a course to become a pirate rather than a 'pilot'!