About this show

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away... John Williams scored the music for one of the greatest film sagas of all time! From Imperial March to Duel of the Fates, experience live the full force of the Manchester Concert Orchestra performing a scintillating selection of music from the Star Wars saga and beyond. Plus a journey into the galaxy of music beyond the Star Wars saga, including Back to the Future, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Star Trek, E.T. and many more...