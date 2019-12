About this show

It's the final countdown. The end of the world. The last night on earth. Landlady Kathy invites you to the last quiz night on earth with Quizmaster Rav. He's the host with the most. But with time ticking, some unexpected guests turn up out of the blue. Bobby wants to settle old scores and Fran wants one last shot at love. Expect the unexpected right until the bitter end.

The Last Quiz Night on Earth is an immersive, innovative new play by Alison Carr