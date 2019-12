About this show

Amanda Wingfield was once courted by seventeen gentleman callers in on afternoon. Now she yearns for the days when her daughter Laura will captivate the world. But Laura lives out her own dreams with her cherished collection of glass animals - until the man she has loved from afar arrives at the apartment. The Glass Menagerie is a poignant and intensely moving exploration of a fragile fantasy world - a world that might easily be shattered.