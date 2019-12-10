About this show

The international, award-winning smash-hit musical based on the blockbuster film, The Bodyguard is back! Following her triumphant West End run and sell-out UK Tour, Alexandra* returns to the role of Rachel Marron.



Former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, is hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker. Each expects to be in charge – what they don’t expect is to fall in love.



A breathtakingly romantic thriller, The Bodyguard features a whole host of irresistible classics including "Queen of the Night", "So Emotional", "One Moment in Time", "Saving All My Love", "Run to You", "I Have Nothing", "Greatest Love Of All", "Million Dollar Bill", "I Wanna Dance With Somebody" and one of the greatest hit songs of all time – "I Will Always Love You".



*Alexandra Burke will not be performing at all venues.