In 1992 Suede were pictured on the front cover of Melody Maker under the headline The Best New Band in Britain', and they came to the attention of Nude Records. The band were described as 'perverse', 'ironic', 'cocky', 'melodramatic' and 'downright mesmerising' and soon found themselves with two Top 20 singles to their name: 'Metal Mickey' and 'Animal Nitrate'.