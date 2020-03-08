London
Other Cities
Great Seats, Great Prices, Great Extras
Sign-Up Now
Get exclusive access to priority onsales and special offers, plus never miss out on the biggest stories from the West End, Off-West End and beyond.
By signing up you are confirming you are 16 or over. View our Privacy Policy.
Irish novelist, dramatist and screenwriter.
Celebrate the career of one of Ireland's best-loved writers, as he discusses his work in an intimate and entertaining evening of sprawling conversation, with various special guest interviewers.