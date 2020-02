About this show

Ali and her Mum are getting better at talking about the hard stuff. In fact, Ali's Mum loves to talk about it! The end. The afterlife. The dot dot dot... The Romans buried you with your pets, the Egyptians wrapped you up and the Vikings cut all your hair off. Ali knows that one day, everything will change. Julie knows a lot about funerals and this is a rehearsal. A funny and honest look at preparing for the inevitable.

