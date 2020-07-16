About this show

WE'RE MAKING THIS SHOW WITH OUR MUMS. What if I can't have one? What if I don't want one? What if the planet can't take another one? My baby just threw up on my pants. We're making this show with a six month old on the hip. Women with buggies are always pushing in front of me and I want to tell them: having a baby is no more virtuous than watching telly. We're making this show because they say time is running out.

Following last year's hugely successful take on Chekhov's THREE SISTERS, Royal Exchange Theatre Associate Artists RashDash explore motherhood. There will be songs. There will be dancing. There will be breastfeeding.

Studio