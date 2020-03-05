About this show

After five years of creating avant-garde, boundary pushing, genre-bending contemporary performance, Figs in Wigs have decided the only way to go is backwards... Come join for the world premiere of our live art feminist adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel Little Women. Blurring the boundaries of live art, music, theatre, comedy and dance Little Wimmin will examine how we think about the past, what's wrong with the present, and what we're going to do about the future - if there even is one. Prepare to laugh at the traditions of theatre and poke fun at people's obsession with 'the classics' as we turn the novel on its head before dismantling it entirely and transforming it into an unrecognisable cosmic catastrophe that talks about climate change, astrology and the infinite nature of the universe.