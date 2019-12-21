About this show

Jack's always wanted to be a real man, like the ones in the audience at Top Gear, but unfortunately he likes Smirnoff Ice and looks wrong with his shirt off. Jack has firmly established himself as one of the country's most exciting and successful comedy talents, a status cemented by his People's Choice Award for the King of Comedy at the 2012, 2013 & 2014 British Comedy Awards. He cut his teeth at the Edinburgh Fringe, taking up four sell out shows over three consecutive years and earning an Edinburgh Comedy Award nomination in the process with his debut show. Jack has since gone on to host Live At The Apollo and the Royal Variety Performance, as well as perform stand-up at the internationally prestigious Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in Canada.

Stood Up promises to be the most hilarious yet from one of comedy's most electric talents. A joy to watch on stage and a comedian who is firmly on the road to becoming a global megastar, this show is not to be missed.