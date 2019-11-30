About this show

“STARTING HERE, STARTING NOW, HONEY – EVERYTHING’S COMING UP ROSES…” Louise and June should be in school when Momma Rose shoves them under the unforgiving vaudeville spotlights. Their cutie-pie act strikes gold – but when a grown-up Louise goes solo, the public wants more than just song and dance. Dare she go all the way?

Broadway is back in Manchester with this wild production of the magnificent GYPSY. Directed by Jo Davies, (whose exuberant 2017 Royal Exchange production of TWELFTH NIGHT was a huge hit), and with a songbook bursting with classics (EVERYTHING’S COMING UP ROSES, SOME PEOPLE, ROSE’S TURN), GYPSY is theatre’s ultimate celebration of the grime, graft and glamour of show business – and the power of the mother-daughter bond.