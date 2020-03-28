About this show

Over 200 million viewers tuned in to Britain's Got Talent to witness the birth of a phenomenon: the unveiling of an electrifying new illusionist, Darcy Oake. From sleight of hand to death-defying escapades, this master magician grabbed the world's attention, ushering in an exciting new era of an age-old art form. Darcy is a performance artist whose modern interpretation gratifies the hunger of audiences seeking spectacle and nail-biting feats of illusion. Inspired by classic sleight of hand techniques, Darcy transports the crowd to another dimension with exhilarating visuals and logic-defying exploits.