Dress UP, Get DOWN, Have FUN! Following last year's sold-out event which attracted thousands of happy disco freaks, the Brutus Gold's Love Train is set to return to Millennium Square for its 3rd consecutive year, on Saturday 8 August 2020. You are all invited to bump, to boogie ?n' hustle back to those disco dancing days. Expect an A-Z of classics, cheese and funky stuff from Abba to The Average White Band - Boney M to the Brothers Johnson - Baccara to the Bee Gees- KC & The Sunshine Band to Kool And the Gang - Labelle to Leo Sayer - Sister Sledge to Sylvester and many more!