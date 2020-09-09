About this show

Join Polly Samson and friends to launch her new novel A Theatre for Dreamers at an evening of words and music. This special event will feature Polly Samson in conversation with journalist Rosie Boycott, readings, film and live music, including a new song Yes, I Have Ghosts written by David Gilmour and Polly Samson. The audience will be transported to the Greek island of Hydra in 1960, and a world dancing on the edge of revolution, where a circle of poets, painters, writers and musicians live tangled lives. It's a story of utopian dreams and innocence lost, of the troubled King and Queen of Bohemia, Charmian Clift and George Johnson, of a young poet named Leonard Cohen, and his Marianne; and of Erica Hart, an 18-year-old in search of answers.