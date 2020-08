About this show

A song - a painting - a kitchen item - a jacket potato - a sculpture - a tribute act - a deeply buried feeling - a family member - a recurring dream - some fog - three moments of clarity Let's put a price on it and see what it's worth Turning a worthless existence into a consumerist paradise Tonight we will creatively reinterpret the past and open the way for a new movement as my art, leftovers and memorabilia fetch record prices in the auction room of HOME.