About this show

This prestigious event follows a very special show as part of BBC Radio 2 Friday Night is Music Night featuring some of the line-up. Imagine the most iconic songs of the 80s reworked into breath-taking new orchestral versions and performed live by the original artists. Expect hits such as 'Don't Leave Me This Way', 'Heaven Is a Place on Earth', 'Things Can Only Get Better', 'China In your Hand', 'I Won't Let the Sun Go Down on Me' and many more!