About this show

Seven Drunken Nights brings to life the music of Ireland's favourite sons - 'The Dubliners'. Telling the story of a career spanning 50 years and evoking the spirit of Ronnie Drew, Luke Kelly, Barney McKenna, Jim McCann, Ciaran Bourke and John Sheahan, this hugely talented cast of musicians and singers bring the music of this iconic group to life.

Forum Theatre