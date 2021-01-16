About this show

Long established as one of Britain's favourite musical theatre stars, Marti has performed leading roles in countless West End and touring productions including Half-a-Sixpence, Oliver!, Godspell, Evita, Cats, Blood Brothers and, of course, the hit musical Tell Me on a Sunday which was written with her in mind by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Don Black. Following on from her critically acclaimed performances at The Pheasantry in London, Marti will be joined and accompanied onstage by Clark Wilkinson to perform her greatest hits and recount stories of her incredible career.