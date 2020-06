About this show

Faustus is a brilliant academic whose destructive thirst for knowledge leads him down a path to damnation when he sells his soul to Lucifer. From the splendour of Emperor Charles V's court to the excesses of the Pope's banquet in Rome, Faustus experiences all the earthly delights on offer in this world and beyond with the magical powers granted by his devilish companion, Mephistopheles. But his time is fast running out...

A One Man Adaption of the Classic Elizabethan Classic

Forum Theatre