Over the centuries, the Germans have got two things very right, their Christmas markets and their Christmas music, and Michael Praetorius' offering to this legacy with his Christmas Mass is simply magnificent. Taking inspiration from the Venetian school, Praetorius surrounds the listener with a number of choral and instrumental groups, using virtuosic combinations of colour, vitality and excitement. The composer then ends the piecewith the 'almost' surround sound, awe inspiring, 22 part In Dulce Jubilo.The Corelli Concerto Grosso for two solo violins, Op. 6 No. 2 will open the concert. Perhaps the most mesmerising of Corelli's Concerti Grossi, it is known as the 'Christmas Concerto from 1690' and is engraved 'Fatto per la notte di Natale' which translates as 'made for the night of Christmas'