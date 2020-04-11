About this show

Louis Pearl, The Amazing Bubble Man has been thrilling audiences around the world for nearly 30 years with the art, magic, science and fun of bubbles. He has performed to more than one million people, including royalty and celebrities, in hundreds of cities across the USA, and the world. He is a favourite at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, where he has enjoyed six years of sold-out shows. As well as exploring the breathtaking dynamics of bubbles, the show combines comedy, and artistry with plenty of audience participation and enough spellbinding bubble tricks to keep every child and adult mesmerized. From square bubbles, bubbles inside bubbles, fog-filled bubbles, giant bubbles, bubble volcanoes, tornados and trampolines to people inside bubbles, The Amazing Bubble Man conjures shrieks of laughter and gasps of amazement from all ages.