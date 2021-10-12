About this show

After experimenting with a Zoom gig where he got muted by 639 people and a Drive-in gig where Omid witnessed an audience member get out of his car, attach a hose pipe to his exhaust and feed it through the window; multi award-winning comedian and actor Omid Djalili is now where he belongs, on a stage and bringing The Good Times Tour.

Intelligent, always provocative, entertaining, Omid’s legendary stand-up performance is a captivating comedy masterclass. His credits range from Hollywood films to television and the West End stage. Earning praise across the world for his performances, Omid is seen hosting his own ITV quiz show The Winning Combination. He appeared in the smash hit Mamma Mia 2: Here We Go Again, His Dark Materials for BBC1 & HBO, and Letter For The King on Netflix. Omid also gained rave reviews for his leading role of Tevye in the Chichester Festival Theatre production of Fiddler On The Roof.

Omid Djalili - The Good Times UK Tour