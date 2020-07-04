About this show

Lionel's shows feature songs from one of the most loved repertoires in music spanning his entire career from the Commodores through to the present day. Lionel's performances have become renowned for being much more than just a concert - reviewers around the world have commented on the unique party atmosphere he creates as he unites the audience with songs like 'Dancing On The Ceiling', 'Say You, Say Me', 'Hello', 'Three Times A Lady', 'Easy' and 'All Night Long'. The show really does deliver on its promise of ALL THE HITS ALL NIGHT LONG.