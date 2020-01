About this show

Juliette is full of contradictions: pessimistic optimist, introverted extrovert. Her life has felt like a series of "either/or" binary choices. - Success or failure? Masculine or feminine? Happy or sad? - Why does she have to choose one thing or the other? After a year of huge change, she's been forced to redefine herself and her life. Everything she thought was steadfast has vanished. Can she be everything at once? Or must we choose how we are defined? How would you define yourself?