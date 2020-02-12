About this show

Celebrate the majesty and grace of Bangladeshi dance with a captivating solo performance by Amina Khayyam.

A woman stood up and said 'I have a story to share'... She points to a man sitting among many others - "That is my husband... he's been suffering for last 20 years..." All eyes shift to the man. He looks around the room with awkwardness. The others gasp in surprise, they've known the couple all their lives."and with him, I too..." she continues... A story unique and 'local' to Woking features in this new kathak work from the internationally acclaimed choreographer Amina Khayyam, exploring issues of mental health when there is no word to describe it, where shame and social stigma follow it, where no one is willing to acknowledge it... Developed from workshops since 2014 mainly with women's groups in marginalised and disenfranchised communities across four regions - London (Tower Hamlets), Birmingham, Luton and Woking, The Hum of My Heart project worked with women who are beginning to confront the social stigma of mental health.