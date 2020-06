About this show

Strictly Come Dancing's Neil Jones in GINGERLAND, his amazing new dance show with comedy, special effects and outstanding dancing. Straight from his Directorial and Choreographic debut at Sadler's Wells, London, BBC Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Neil Jones presents his brand new live dance show, GINGERLAND. Join Jones as he goes from the back of Claudia's area to starring in his very own dance show like you have never seen before