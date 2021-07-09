About this show

Still playing to packed-out venues the world over, the legendary punk band will be showcasing their latest stuff alongside classic punk tunes, including New Rose, Love Song, Smash It Up and I Just Can’t Be Happy Today (as well as their hit cover of Eloise). In their latest album, So, Who’s Paranoid?, The Damned still display, after 32 years, their trademark brand of dark melodic irony, blended with caustic political satire - perhaps more relevant now than ever. Headed by classic band members Dave Vanian and Captain Sensible, along with Monty Oxy Moron, Pinch and Stu West, The Damned have lost none of their energy, music; melody and lyrical diversity combined in an intoxicating potion that stirs the blood and sets the pulse racing.