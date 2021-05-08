About this show

With a career in comedy spanning three decades, Omid Djalili's legendary performances on stage and screen have won him fans and plaudits the world over. Renowned for his razor sharp wit, boundless energy and expertly crafted cultural observations, Omid's original material continues to explore the diversity of modern Britain and he remains one of the most exciting entertainers on the circuit.

Comedian Omid Djalili returns to one of his earliest stage creations, an enthralling and hilarious storytelling piece recounting mystical experiences, astonishing claims, adventures and tragedies set against the backdrop of tumultuous expectation for a Promised One in Persia, 1844. Omid portrays a rich diversity of tragic and comic characters in this revival to mark the bicentenary of the birth of the Prophet Founder of the Baha'i Faith.