About this show

World Premiere. A village alive with joyous celebrations is suddenly under siege. Everything changes forever. Determined and daring, three parted siblings step out on their own extraordinary adventures. Message In A Bottle is the spectacular new dance theatre show from triple Olivier Award nominee Kate Prince, set to the hits of 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting. Its soundtrack includes Every Breath You Take, Roxanne, Walking on the Moon and many more iconic songs. With a mix of exhilarating dance styles, this is the latest work from the groundbreaking creator behind SYLVIA and Everybody's Talking About Jamie (choreography), featuring the astonishing talents of dance storytelling powerhouse ZooNation: The Kate Prince Company (Some Like it Hip Hop, Into the Hoods).