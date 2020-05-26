About this show

Delving into the world of authentic Argentine tango, the intimate and sensual Tango After Dark is set to the rhythms of the great tango composer and bandoneon player, Astor Piazzolla. Following the show's successful run at The Peacock in 2018, World Tango Champion German Cornejo returns with his superb dance company. Accompanied by two singers and seven musicians playing Piazzolla's Nuevo Tango, which "lends the dancing an extra drive and sizzle" (The Times), these ten world-class Argentinean dancers will keep audiences' passion for tango burning deep into the night.