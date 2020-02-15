About this show

Have you ever seen a dinosaur? Now's your chance at a spectacular show for budding paleontologists aged five and up. Live, in motion and mostly pretty friendly, Erth's dinosaurs include cute babies and some of the largest carnivores and herbivores that have ever walked the planet. Discover more about an amazing array of creatures from bygone eras, including a menagerie of insects and a carnivorous theropod known as the Australovenator, the most complete meat-eating skeleton ever found in Australia Learn how to feed and interact with the dinosaurs, whether you want to watch wide-eyed from a safe distance or dare to inch closer to a magnificent thunder lizard.

Imagine Children's Festival