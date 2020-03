About this show

What happens when a Beatboxer, a Singer and a Puppeteer arrive on stage but nothing is ready? No set, no instruments, no puppets. No rules. Come and watch as they create a world full of joy and chaos, where objects come to life and everything is possible. BIG UP! celebrates the power of music, the power of play and the power of our imagination. A perfect show for little people who want to be Big, and Big people who... just might have forgotten how to play.