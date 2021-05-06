London
The Ultimate evening of Liverpool legends with John Aldridge, Ronnie Whelan and Steve McMahon on stage together hosted by Jed Stone. The evening will be full of entertainment and banter as you can well expect, so sit back and enjoy.