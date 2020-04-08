About this show

Large in size, and keen in nature, Zog is so eager to win a golden star at Madam Dragon's school, where dragons learn all the things that dragons need to know. Zog tries so very hard, perhaps too hard, and he bumps, burns and roars his way through years one, two and three. Luckily, the plucky Princess Pearl patches him up ready to face his biggest challenge yet...a duel with a knight, Sir Gadabout the Great! Zog promises to be roaring fun for all ages.

World Premiere at The Rose Kingston

Playhouse