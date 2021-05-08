About this show

A gypsy woman is burnt at the stake accused of bewitching one of Count di Luna’s twin sons. Her daughter, Azucena, vows to avenge her death and acts impulsively with tragic consequences.

Fifteen years later, the new Count di Luna pursues Leonora, but she loves the mysterious troubadour Manrico. The love triangle becomes a tangled web of deceit, as the story plays out through sacrifice, jealousy, murder and vengeance.

One of the greatest of all operas, Il trovatore (‘The Troubadour’) features a rousing score including the instantly recognisable Anvil Chorus. Mary Elizabeth Williams returns to WNO as Leonora in WNO’s timeless production, last performed in 2011.

Sung in Italian with surtitles in English