About this show

The Zutons never were like other bands. Emerging at the same time as Franz Ferdinand and Kaiser Chiefs back in 2004 - and also in the wake of The Coral, Liverpool's then great white hopes - their boisterous, hook-laden music was compulsively odder than that of their peers. They sang about zombies and dancehalls, and took inspiration not just from their city's favourite sons but also from John Barry, Talking Heads, Ennio Morricone and arcane 60s acts long since forgotten by everyone else but them. Their infectious songs made an instant connection with the great British public, and their first album, Who Killed The Zutons?, described by one critic as sci-fi trash rock, sold over 600,000 in the UK alone, spawning the hit singles Pressure Point and Confusion, and also bagging a Nationwide Mercury Prize nomination.

Liverpool Central Docks, L3 0BH. Utilita Live From The Drive-In.