About this show

Immerse yourself in the irresistible animated film of The Snowman this Christmas, accompanied by a live orchestra. A heart-warming experience that brings more than a snowman to life - and featuring the much-loved classic 'Walking in the Air' - it's a festive favourite for the whole family. The world's leading performers of The Snowman film with live orchestra, Carrot Productions' enchanting show has been seen by over 150,000 people, with performances at many of the country's finest Cathedrals and venues. Their world-class orchestra comprises musicians drawn from the UK's top orchestras.

This event takes place at Liverpool Cathedral