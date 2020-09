About this show

Formed in 1975 in Dublin The Boomtown Rats exploded out of Ireland in '76 and their fast, loud, furious music and their fast loud furious attitude meant they became part of the burgeoning punk scene. Singer Bob Geldof's defiant motormouth arrogance and flagrant disrespect for authority endeared him and his band to every youth who felt weighed down by the heavy handed blandishments of church and state.