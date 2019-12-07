About this show

Take a fairy tale flight to Neverland this Christmas in the swashbuckling family adventure as the Jolly Roger navigates the perilous high seas (and that’s just the low tide of the Mersey) and throws anchor for another unmissable festive season at the Empire.

With jaw-dropping flying and special effects, barrel-loads of laughter, a ship-full of magic and fairy dust and plenty of festive fun for all the family, hook your tickets today!

The star studded cast includes Benidorm stars Tony Maudsley as Kenneth the Cabin Boy and Asa Elliott as Tiger Billy, who will be joined by much-loved Liverpool television and stage actor Louis Emerick as Captain Hook, as well as Empire favourite funny man John Evans as Smee, with X Factor finalist Niki Evans providing the glamour as The Magical Mermaid.

